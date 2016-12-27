Woman seeks help to secure release of her husband

more-in

A woman, mother of two children with her family members, appealed to the Collector here on Monday to secure the release of her husband, held in Iran after being arrested on charges of poaching in October.

M. Rajesh Kumar (35), who had gone to Bahrain on contract fishing, had set out for fishing along with other Indian fishermen on October 20, when they drifted into Iran waters and were arrested by the Iran navy.

Even after the employer had paid the fine amount, her husband, along with 14 other Indian fishermen remained incarcerated for more than two months, R Priya (29), wife of Rajesh Kumar from Therkkuvadi in Pamban said. She urged Collector S. Natarajan to take up the issue with the State government and secure the release of her husband at the earliest.

He was the family’s sole breadwinner and she had moved to her mother’s place in Rameswaram with her five-year-old and 11-month-old sons. Her aged father was taking up fishing to take care of the family, she said. Her husband had been working in Bahrain for the past nine years and he had been there for a year and a half now after the last annual leave. He was to return home on leave in January, she said. Her husband spoke to her two days ago and said there was no sign of their release and suggested that she should present petition to the Collector and request him to arrange for his release, she said. He was detained along with others and they were struggling to get food. They load and unload ice boxes and catches of local fishermen to eke out a living, she said quoting her husband.

M. Karunamurthy, District secretary of the Tamil Nadu Meenpidi Thozhirsanga Koottamaippu, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), who accompanied the family, said 15 fishermen, including seven each from Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari were detained in Kish island in Iran.

As the families of the 15 fishermen struggled to make both ends meet ever since the arrest of their breadwinners the State government should provide financial assistance to the families till the release of the fishermen was secured, he said.