Woman delivers quadruplets at GRH after surgery

A 35-year-old woman from Pudukottai district gave birth to four babies at the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Briefing media persons on Monday, Dean M. R. Vairamuthu Raju said that the patient, married ten years ago, had undergone fertility treatment. When she was admitted to Karaikudi Government Hospital, she developed some complications. Immediately, the doctors referred her to Government Rajaji Hospital.

A team comprising Matheswaran, Muthukumaran, Shanmugasundaram, Nandini among others examined the pregnant woman and admitted her in the ICCU as her condition was not conducive for normal delivery. A surgery was performed, and the mother delivered four babies on October 22. Each child, at the time of birth, weighed 1.5 kg, 1.25 kg, 1.5 kg and 1.55 kg.

After 42 days of observation, the children weighed 1.36 kgs, 1.38 kgs, 1.9 kgs and 1.9 kgs respectively. According to the doctors, the mother and her children were under constant observation round-the-clock by a dedicated team of para-medical staff. The Dean commended the good work of the doctors, who had performed the surgery under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme thus ensuring that the patient incurred no expenditure. The proud father of the four babies, Samimuthu of Avudayarkoil thanked the doctors.