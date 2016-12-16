Withdraw ban on fishing citing turtle hatchings, say fishermen

more-in

The Kanniyakumari District Meen Thozhilalar Sangam (KDMTS), led by its president S. Anthony, urged the government to withdraw ban on fishing imposed in coastal villages frequented by turtles for nesting here on Friday.

Speaking at the demonstration staged in front of the office of the Assistant Director of Fisheries at Vadaseri in Nagercoil, the leaders of the Sangam lamented that the ban was affecting the livelihood of the fishermen who were dependent on fishing.

The Central and State governments followed anti-fishermen policies, they alleged. The leaders said that the fishermen were unable to take up fishing for nearly 8 months due to various reasons including natural calamities. Hence, the livelihood of the fishermen were affected.

The governments failed to take into account the dwindling number of turtles after Tsunami and due to contamination of sea water with factory waste and other reasons, the leaders said.

The governments had banned fishing from January 1 to April 30 for 5 nautical miles from the shore in 90 areas in 13 coastal villages in 8 districts citing turtle hatchings along the coastal areas, without adopting any scientific approach and holding consultations with the fishermen.

The ban on fishing was imposed under the Tamil Nadu Fishing Regulation Act 1983 on September 27.

The ban would cover villages including Keezha Manakkudi, Pallam, Puthanthurai, Kesavan Puthenthurai, Pozhikkarai, Periyakadu, Rajakkamangalam Thurai, Azhikkal, Kottilpadu, Kodimunai, Keezh and Mel Midaelam, Inayam, Inayam Chinnathurai, Eraviputhenthurai, Vallavilai, Marthandam Thurai and Neerodi.