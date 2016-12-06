With no vehicles on road, commuters find it tough

more-in

MADURAI: With almost no commercial vehicles on the road in the city on Tuesday following the demise of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, people travelling from other places to Madurai had a tough time in reaching other parts of the city.

The bus stands wore a deserted look with no buses plying in the city throughout the day. An official from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation said that they had received instructions to stop the services in the day time. “We are waiting for instructions from the district administration to resume the services from night,” he said.

Commuters who had reached the railway station and airport had to be dependent on the minimal number of cabs and autorickshaws that were willing to take them. However, there were complaints of these cabs and autorickshaws charging a premium price owing to the demand.

For a commute from airport to the city, cabs were demanding more than Rs. 750 against the normal fare of around Rs. 600. Similar instances were also reported at the Madurai Railway Junction.

Despite the non-availability of transport, the impact was not felt severely since the overall number of commuters on the road on Tuesday were insignificantly low compared to other days. A majority of the people cancelled their travel plans and decided to remain indoors in anticipation of any untoward incidents.