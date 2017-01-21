With all shops shut, bandh almost total

The Main Road in Dindigul wearing a deserted look on Friday owing to banth called by traders in support of Jallikattu. | Photo Credit: G_KARTHIKEYAN;G_KARTHIKEYAN - G_KARTHIKEYAN

The bandh called by traders and businessmen in support of jallikattu was almost total in Dindigul district as all business houses remained closed since morning.

The Bazaar Road, Main Road and AMC Road, streets around Central bus stand wore a deserted look as all shops on these roads were closed.

Even jewellery shops, textile showrooms, hotels, restaurants, roadside eateries, bakeries, financial institutions, mechanic shops, vehicle service centres, trade houses and teashops were also closed.

Even street vendors were missing from roads. Even shops in interior roads were also closed.

Fruit traders, hoteliers, vegetable vendors, wholesale dealers and retail sellers of edible oil and ghee too extended their support to the demonstrators.

Private buses, mini buses, and majority of autorickshaws were off the roads in the city.

However government buses and a few private buses were plying on the road as usual.

Similarly, all shops in Oddanchatram, Palani and Nilakottai were closed in support of jallikattu.

Theni

Bandh was almost total in Theni district also as several shops in prime locations remained closed.

Already, district administration had declared holiday for all schools.