Widow entitled to PF amount even upon remarrying: HC

more-in

MADURAI: A widow is entitled to receive the amount that had accumulated in the Provident Fund account of her late husband even if she had remarried since the bar under Section 24 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 to inherit the properties of her husband as his legal representative had been deleted in September 2005 and her right to remarry had also been recognised by the law of the land, the Madras High Court Bench here has held.

Justice N. Kirubakaran passed the order while allowing a civil appeal preferred by a woman in 2006 challenging an order passed by a Principal Subordinate Court in Tiruchi declaring her mother-in-law as the only legal heir of her first husband. The appellant claimed that she was also entitled to an equal share in the Provident Fund amount especially when her second husband too had died within 15 of their marriage and she was now left alone to fend for herself.

“It is very disheartening to note that the appellant lost her second husband within 15 days of the remarriage and her position has not been improved any more,” the judge said and ordered that she was entitled to equal share in the PF amount along with the mother of her first husband.