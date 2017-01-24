WhatsApp message from Ukraine caused Tamukkam protest

more-in

Hundreds of students, professionals, youngsters, took part in the protest held on Alagarkoil Road at Tamukkam since last Tuesday night and it was organised through a social media message. The protest threw rtraffic out of gear for close to a week as the protesters occupied both lanes of the road for nearly 500 metres. And raising of slogans, playing of martial arts, cooking and dancing all took place here. The protesters also attracted thousands of city residents every day, especially in the evenings.

However, the surprising element of the massive agitation is that the WhatsApp message was not sent by anyone sitting in the Temple city.

An engineering student sitting in Ukraine, who is a native of Avaniapuram had done it. “When we traced and questioned him, he said: I did it just like that,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police A.G. Babu.