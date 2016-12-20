Well-entrenched encroachments removed

more-in

MADURAI: Encroachments on nearly three-fourths of an acre of a property on Arapalayam Cross Road, subjected to numerous litigations in the past, were removed by the district administration in the early hours of Monday.

Officials said the property, which could be worth more than Rs. 30 crore in the market, was occupied by two families for many years despite attempts by the administration to evict them.

G. Senthilkumari, Revenue Divisional Officer, who conducted an enquiry on the encroachment, said the property was originally classified in the revenue records as a place for use as a burial ground. According to her, people allegedly encroaching upon the property were once evicted in 2005 by Madurai Corporation.

Later, following claims by a group of people that they were residents of the place for several years and had nowhere else to go, she said, the land was re-classified and 42 people were issued pattas, allocating one cent each along with 11 more cents for common use as street and a temple.

“However, the group of people never used the property. Instead, two families were using the entire area for both residential and commercial purposes, which is in complete violation of the conditions of the patta,” she alleged.

Ms. Senthilkumari, who ordered the cancellation of pattas, said the entire encroachment was removed and fenced, barring the two cents of land where a small temple was located.

Officials said the property, located in a prime area, could instead be used for government offices. The eviction drive was led by Ms. Senthilkumari in the presence of Tahsildars and a huge posse of police.