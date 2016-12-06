Watch out! No zebra crossings here

more-in

Of the three big intersections in the city – Periyar bus stand, Goripalayam and Kalavasal – the last one should be the least cumbersome because of the broad roads. But it is not so.

From just a bus stop called Sunnambu Kalavasal on the way to once busy Arasaradi till a few decades back, this place has metamorphosed into an important point that links miles of swanky shops on either side of Bypass Road, two-wheeler showrooms, and big and small hotels and restaurants.

Though this four-road intersection is flush with space on all sides, encroachments make it look as if the eastern and western sides of Theni Road are bottlenecks. If the civic authorities have the will and resolve to remove them, this junction can become the showpiece of Madurai traffic police.

As it is the boarding as well as alighting point for those coming in moffussil buses from Theni, Cumbum, Bodi, Munnar and Thekkadi, there are as many pedestrians as vehicles here throughout the day. People who prefer to save time and energy warranted at chaotic Arapalayam bus stand, board and alight at Kalavasal and go on their way to Bypass Road or Periyar bus stand. But in the absence of zebra crossings or even the mandatory pedestrian signals on all four sides, pedestrians dangerously wriggle through two-wheelers, share autorickshaws, cars and buses waiting at the automatic signal, to cross the road.

The irony of all is: Against the golden road rule that pedestrians have the right of way, here they invite the wrath of people waiting impatiently and haphazardly at the signal. The traffic police do try to bring some order through constant warnings and appeals over loudspeaker. But they get muffled in the din. And nobody cares, even if they are able to hear the voice.

According to a traffic police, they try everything within their means to bring order but as long as the people have utter disregard for rules, they can do very little. “How many times can we fine the share autos that park in front of Jeyaram Bakery and block traffic. “Like demonetisation, traffic rules should be overhauled and harsh. If permits of the auto drivers are cancelled, they will toe the line,” a Head Constable said. A constable attached to S.S. Colony police station said many accidents occurred because of daredevilry by youths riding high-power motorcycles. They jumped signals competing with one another, many times with two on the pillion, and dashed on unsuspecting victims.