Volunteers clean up Sri Ramanathaswamy temple

Volunteers of the ‘Hindu Temples cleaning Iraipani Mandram’ cleaning up the Agnitheertham seashore in Rameswaram on Sunday.

Rameswaram: Volunteers of the ‘Hindu Temples cleaning Iraipani Mandram’, a Chennai-based organisation, which had been cleaning the precincts of temples for the past 15 years, cleaned the precincts of the historic Sri Ramanthaswamy temple here on Sunday after taking out an awareness rally on temple cleanliness.

More than 500 volunteers from Chennai reached the island on Sunday morning and cleaned up the Agnitheertham seashore in front of the temple, removing the clothes discarded by devotees after performing rituals and later the temple ‘pragarams and sannadhis’.

After establishing the Mandram in 2001 with few volunteers, they have been cleaning up temple precincts on every fourth Sunday of a month and had so far cleaned up 179 temples, mostly in Tamil Nadu and few temples in Andhra Pradesh, Mr S Ganesan, founder organiser of the Mandram.

“There are 700 volunteers and they turned up with family members to clean temples once in a month,” he said adding the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple was the 180th temple to be cleaned by them, he said.

After taking out a procession, creating awareness on temple cleaning, the volunteers entered the Agnitheertham sea, one of the venerated waterbodies, and removed the old clothes discarded by devotees, he said.

The volunteers distributed 15,000 pamphlets and educated the people on the importance of keeping the holy shrines neat and clean, he said.

The awareness programme was aimed at enlisting at least 50 people, residing near a temple to take up the cleaning work, he added. On Saturday, the volunteers cleaned the Mangalanathaswamy temple at Uthirakosamangai and the Navapashanam temple at Devipattinam, dedicated to Navagrahas, he said.

“Uzhavaarapani” (temple cleaning) was done by Appar, one of the most prominent of 63 Nayanamars and the Mandram was established with an objective to carry forward the work of the seventh century Saiva Tamil poet saint, he said. The volunteers, comprising bankers, chartered accountants, lawyers do the cleaning work with a sense of happiness and fulfilment, Mr Ganesan said.

The volunteers met the expenses for the cleaning work themselves, he added. The temple authorities and the district police were extremely helpful and extended their fullest cooperation, he said. They proposed to clean the Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai with 1,000 volunteers, he added.