Vocational training begins

A vocational training programme for final-year undergraduate students was inaugurated at Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women here on Friday.

Principal D. Saralathambavani said that under the innovative programme, designed with the support of Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of Higher Education, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and Department of Labour and Employment, students could improve their employability. The course was designed with support from various private enterprises. “For instance, the training that started today will focus on Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sector (BFSI). Similarly, we also have training in areas such as retail, telecom and information technology-enabled services (ITES).” She said theirs was one of 19 colleges selected by the State government for implementation of this vocational training programme as a pilot study.

J. Maharani, Assistant Director, Madurai District Employment Office, addressed the trainees during the inauguration.