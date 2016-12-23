Villagers sit on fast; demand ban on ‘jallikattu’ lifted

Jallikattu organisers and residents of Alanganallur village in Madurai observing a fast on Thursday urging the Centre to repeal the ban on conducting ‘jallikattu.’ | Photo Credit: S_James

A section of people from Alanganallur and nearby villages, under the banner of ‘Jallikattu Meetpu matrum Orunginaippu Kuzhu (Jallikattu reclamation and coordination committee),’ staged a day-long fast near the jallikattu arena in Alanganallur on Thursday demanding the ban on the sport be lifted immediately.

Pointing out that the fast was observed with the support of everyone cutting across political lines, those who sat on the fast urged the Central government to do everything possible within its limit to lift the ban imposed by the Supreme Court.

With Pongal festival, renowned for jallikattu in Alanganallur and other places here, just a month away, they also threatened to intensify the protest if the ban was not lifted in the coming weeks. Representatives from various political parties also came to the venue of the fast to express their solidarity with the protesters.

Puja

Meanwhile, those demanding the conduct of jallikattu again have also planned to seek divine intervention in the lifting of the ban with a ‘yagasala puja’ at the jallikattu arena in Alanganallur and later a ‘vilakku puja’ at a temple on Friday.