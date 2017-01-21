Villagers organise jallikattu, manju virattu

Jallikattu being organised, despite the Apex Court ban, at Kovilpatti village near Natham in Dindigul district on Friday. | Photo Credit: G_KARTHIKEYAN;G_KARTHIKEYAN - HANDOUT_E_MAIL

: Braving ban on jallikattu by the Apex Court, people at several villages conducted jallikattu and manju virattu events here on Friday.

Jallikattu was conducted before St. Antony's Church at Ulagampatti, one of the popular jallikattu venues in the district. Special prayers were held at St. Antony’s Church before commencement of the event. Twenty five bulls participated. Tamers from Rengappanaickanpatti, Achampatti and Vadakkipatti villages took part.

In Natham, local people conducted jallikattu before Sri Kailasanathar Temple at Kovilur. More than 30 bulls were let loose in the event.

Procession

Earlier, the bulls were taken in a procession around the village after special pujas were performed at Sri Bagavathi Amman Temple.

Tamers attempted to overcome fiery bulls.

Rekla race

Thousands of people witnessed the event.

Rekla race was also conducted at Vayalur and at Saminathapuram villages in Palani block and at Erramanaickenpatti village.

More than 20 carts took part in the Rekla race held at Vayalur.