Madurai

Two Ayyappa devotees from AP killed in road accident

Two persons from Andhra Pradesh died in a road accident here in the early hours of Friday.

Police said that the car they were travelling in was proceeding to Sabarimala from Andhra Pradesh when it collided head-on with a lorry, coming from Theni, at Bodikamanvadi village near Sempatti. Mohan Reddy (29) and Narasimha Reddy (28) died on the spot. Amarnath Reddy (26), Vinay (27) and Narayanasamy (29), who were also travelling in the car, suffered injuries and have been admitted to the Government Hospital here.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the passengers in the car hailed from Dharmapuram in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. Sempatti police have registered a case in this connection.

Dec 10, 2016

