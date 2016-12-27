Try to bring about large-scale industries, L. Ganesan urged

more-in

MADURAI: A large number of friends and well-wishers of L. Ganesan, the BJP national leader, who was recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha as MP from Madhya Pradesh, was felicitated here on Tuesday.

Under the banner — “Maa Madurai Peravai,” the BJP functionaries had invited leaders from the trade and industry on the occasion.

Showering encomiums on Mr. Ganesan, industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan appealed to the newly nominated MP to use his good offices and try to bring about large-scale industries. After the BHEL in Tiruchi and establishment of Port Trust at Thoothukudi, the region had not witnessed any major industry in the last four decades. Now, talks to develop Madurai-Thoothukudi as an industrial corridor for some time should become a reality, which alone would bring in a robust growth, he said.

When cities like Coimbatore had developed on the industrial front, southern districts should also rise up and compete. This alone would prevent migration of youth from going to other cities for employment, Mr. Kannan added.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry senior president S. Rethinavelu said that only when more and more airlines from foreign countries were able to connect to Madurai, the city would be looked at by business houses.

In a global era, visibility was very important in the international arena and for corporates to come here air connectivity played a pivotal role. He assured all support from the Chamber of Commerce in the development of Madurai and southern districts.

Many other speakers said that Mr. Ganesan was given such a position for his sincerity in public life for almost 50 years.

Thanking the Madhya Pradesh government for having nominated him to the Rajya Sabha, in his acceptance speech, Mr. Ganesan said that the country was passing through an exciting phase under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The demonetisation has been welcomed by common man, while Mr. Modi’s political opponents alone were criticising him, he said.

The BJP State secretary Prof. R. Srinivasan in his welcome address said that such a honour for Mr. Ganesan should have come from Tamil Nadu for his yeoman service, but was snatched away by Madhya Pradesh government.