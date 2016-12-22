Madurai

Transport department staff want vacancies filled up

A dog taking rest inside Regional Transport Office in Tirunelveli as the employees abstained from work and observed fast on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN;A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN

more-in

Members of Tamil Nadu Transport Department Staff Association observed a fast here on Wednesday to highlight their demands which included filling-up of existing vacancies in the department.

The protestors said the since several posts lay vacant for long, seriously affecting the performance of the department, the vacancies should be filled up in a transparent manner without further delay.

The delay in giving promotions to ministerial staff, assistants, junior assistants and record room assistants should be avoided, they stressed.

Transparency

Time-bound promotions and transparency in transfer counselling should be strictly followed, they also said.

Post a Comment
More In Cities Madurai
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2016 11:04:31 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/Transport-department-staff-want-vacancies-filled-up/article16921246.ece

© The Hindu