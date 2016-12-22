Transport department staff want vacancies filled up

A dog taking rest inside Regional Transport Office in Tirunelveli as the employees abstained from work and observed fast on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN;A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Members of Tamil Nadu Transport Department Staff Association observed a fast here on Wednesday to highlight their demands which included filling-up of existing vacancies in the department.

The protestors said the since several posts lay vacant for long, seriously affecting the performance of the department, the vacancies should be filled up in a transparent manner without further delay.

The delay in giving promotions to ministerial staff, assistants, junior assistants and record room assistants should be avoided, they stressed.

Transparency

Time-bound promotions and transparency in transfer counselling should be strictly followed, they also said.