Transport department staff want vacancies filled up
Members of Tamil Nadu Transport Department Staff Association observed a fast here on Wednesday to highlight their demands which included filling-up of existing vacancies in the department.
The protestors said the since several posts lay vacant for long, seriously affecting the performance of the department, the vacancies should be filled up in a transparent manner without further delay.
The delay in giving promotions to ministerial staff, assistants, junior assistants and record room assistants should be avoided, they stressed.
Transparency
Time-bound promotions and transparency in transfer counselling should be strictly followed, they also said.