Trade and industry condole death

more-in

MADURAI: In a male-dominated political arena in the country, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa not only rose up the ladder in her party, but also drove the State to greater heights under her leadership as Chief Minister.

In the passing away, the State has lost a great leader, who always served the masses, said the Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association president L. Murari.

Ms. Jayalalithaa had a vision that her projects facilitated Tamil Nadu to become a power surplus State that power cuts faced by small and tiny units had become a thing of the past. The industry always enjoyed a soft corner that she announced a number of sops and concessions that many units survived the crisis.

Whenever the Centre was on the wrong side, Ms. Jayalalithaa never hesitated to oppose it tooth and nail. In the entry of multinationals in retail business, she single handedly condemned that other leaders followed which saw the small and tiny units survive

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce senior president S. Rethinavelu and president N. Jegatheesan in a joint statement said that as a leader, Ms. Jayalalithaa had not only kept her party in a disciplined mode, but also achieved in driving the State to the top in many spheres as Chief Minister.

Such a personality she was that many leaders in the country appreciated her capabilities. In fact, business school students shall study the concepts the late leader adopted both in her party and the government that brought her fame and success. The void created by Ms. Jayalalithaa can never be filled and the people of Tamil Nadu would be missing a great leader who cared for every segment in the society.

The vision to take Tamil Nadu atop the industrial front prompted her to organise Global Investors’ Meet through which investments to the tune of Rs 2.61 lakh crore came to the State, they added.