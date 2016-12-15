Madurai

Three impostors heldfor intimidating police

more-in

Three persons who claimed themselves to be journalists from a magazine were arrested for cheating and intimidating officials of S.S. Colony police station on Wednesday.

They were identified as S. Anbazhagan and M. Ilangovan from Kumbakonam and N. Soundararajan from Tiruchi. Police said the trio had come to the police station and introduced themselves as editor, sub-editor and advertisement manager of a magazine. One of them flashed a visiting card claiming himself to be a law graduate.

They intimidated Special Sub-Inspector Selvaraj to hand over some case-related documents. However, when Inspector Dharmalingam arrived at the police station and made enquiries, it was revealed that their magazine did not have the mandatory registration under the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867. Besides, the man did not possess a law degree as mentioned on the visiting card.

They were booked for forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, and sent in remand.

Post a Comment
More In Madurai
crime
Madurai
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2016 9:42:30 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/Three-impostors-heldfor-intimidating-police/article16834986.ece

© The Hindu