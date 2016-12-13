Thoothukudi traders refuse to accept Rs. 10 coin

more-in

: There’s confusion among the public over whether the ten rupee coin has been demonetised by the Reserve Bank of India as some shop keepers and bus conductors refuse to accept it.

Coming as it is after demonitisation of high value bank notes, the refusal to accept Rs 10 coins has irked many in Thoothukudi district. D. Johnson, a fish vendor, said on Monday that he bought grocery items worth Rs.300 in a shop near St. Peter’s Church on Santhai Road here. The cost of the goods was paid in the form of two hundred rupee notes and ten rupee coins. But the shopkeeper refused to accept the coins saying that there were “demonetised.” There was no notice at the shop stating that Rs 10 coins would not be accepted.

Officials should conduct surprise inspection of shops to avoid such problems. P. Murugesan, general secretary, Southern Dry Land Farmers’ Association, said while recounting a similar experience while travelling in a private bus from Nagalapuram to Vilathikulam.

When the issue was taken to the notice of Collector M. Ravikumar, action was taken, he said. Muthusamy from Udangudi staged a dharna at the Collectorate with ten rupee coins, seeking the attention of district administration to clear the confusion. He claimed that many shops and bus conductors did not accept ten rupee coins.

A group of people from Keela Chekkarakudi thronged the Collectorate seeking the intervention of district administration to ensure uninterrupted flow in the main drainage channel.

In a petition, they alleged that said one person had dumped sand in the channel to hinder the flow.