Thiagaraja Chettiar remembered

The Karaikudi Kamban Kazhagam has released a book - compilation of the speeches of freedom fighter and textile magnet Karumuttu Thiagaraja Chettiar in its December monthly function here recently.

Thanjavur senior prince Babaji Rajah Bhonsle released the book, containing the speeches of Thiagaraja Chettiar compiled by his grandson Hari Thiagarajan as a tribute to his grandfather. The book gives an insight into speeches made by Thiagarajan on many occasions on varied subjects - right from education, administration, personality development, business management to spirituality.

Karumuttu Thiagaraja Chettiar, founder of the Thiagarajar College of Engineering, was a multifaceted personality as he took part in the freedom struggle after joining the Indian National Congress, established as many as 14 textile mills, 19 educational institutions, Bank of Madura, Madurai Insurance Company and published ‘Tamil Nadu daily’, a Tamil daily.

Addressing the function, Mr. Bhonsle, recalled Thiagarajan’s concern, several decades ago about the auctioning of coconut broken by devotees in the temple precincts as a mark of fulfilment of their vows. The broken coconuts were meant to feed the poor, but it was a matter of regret that the temple authorities had commercialised the ritual, he said quoting Thiagaraja Chettiar.

Mr. Hari Thiagarajan recalled how his grandfather was a strict vegetarian and propagated vegetarianism. When the hostel students of Thiagarajar College of Engineering staged a protest in the late 1960s demanding serving of non-vegetarian food, he chose to close down the hostel rather than conceding to the demand, he said. When the students marched towards his house raising the demand, he invited them and after serving beverages, explained that energy was measured by horse power and horses consumed only ‘kollu’ (horse gram) to gain the energy. Even the mighty elephants are vegetarians he said and convinced the students, Hari Thiagarajan recalled amidst laughter.

Pala Palaniappan, Secretary, Kamban Kazhagam said Karumuttu Thiagaraja Chettiar was closely associated with Kamban Kazhagam and the Kazhagam took pride in releasing the book. The book release was a tribute to Kamban, the medieval Tamil poet and Tamil literature, he said. Prof Ilampirai Manimaran, former principal of VO Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi, who received the first copy of the book, paid glowing tributes to Thiagaraja Chettiar.