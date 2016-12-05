The mastermind

more-in

When S. Rethinavelu was the president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2004, his appeal to the members to adapt to modern technologies were not taken seriously. When he found out the reasons, a majority of them hesitated as they were not sure of success.

Hence, he floated the idea of establishing a new forum, ‘YES,’ comprising only youngsters. YES was born with Mr. Neethimohan, a successful entrepreneur, leading the forum.

It was inaugurated by the late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Madurai in 2004.

Mr. Rethinavelu said that in a competitive business environment, youngsters should devise strategies and be ready to face challenges globally. With the motto that every member in YES should benefit in their business and become a role model, he hoped Madurai, which is known as a big village, would see a change with more industries coming, which means more employment and less migration.