Teacher educators trained in sanitation and hygiene

The District unit of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) has organised a training programme on school sanitation, health and hygiene to Block Resource Teacher Educators in the district aimed at promoting practices that would help schoolchildren to prevent water and sanitation-related diseases.

M. Pradeep, Medical Officer of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) sensitised the teacher educators, who would train teachers of government and aided schools on the practices to be followed by school students to avert water-borne and vector-borne diseases, while addressing the training programme here on Tuesday.

He said the teachers should keep a close watch on the students and identify symptoms for dengue, malaria and other types of vector-borne diseases. This would help in early intervention and cure for the diseases, he said. The teachers should keep the school premises, especially the toilets and drinking water sources, clean and hygienic, he said.

M. Navaneethakrishnan from the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) explained the salient features of Swachh Bharat mission and its implementation in the district.

Heads of government and government-aided schools should take cue from the DRDA and implement the programme in their schools, he said.

Three teachers – P. Sethupathy from Mandapam, C. Karmegam from Mudukulathur and A. Raja Desingh from Paramakudi – who underwent health and hygiene training from Unicef in Chennai also shared their experiences with the teacher educators.

T. Chandrasekar, District Training Coordinator, SSA and N. Balamurugan, Inclusive Education Coordinator, who organised the training programme, said 120 teacher educators from all blocks in the district attended. The teacher educators would impart the training, they received to teachers of all government and aided schools on December 3, they also added.