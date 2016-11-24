Tanks in Madurai district go dry; avoid paddy, farmers told

more-in

Collector convenes meeting with officials to check alternatives

With no rain in the region a majority of the tanks having gone dry, except for one or two, which had very little water, the district administration has planned to look into alternatives.

Chairing a day-long meeting, District Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao on Wednesday discussed the possibilities with engineers from the PWD, the Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri, Additional Collector Rohini Ramdas among others.

The officials told that water in the Vaigai dam and in a few tanks - all put together - may be enough for a fortnight.

In all probabilities, there may be acute trouble from December 10, if the dry spell continued.

The PWD engineers told the meeting that it would be impossible to provide water both for drinking and irrigation at this stage.

In the city, as only 25 per cent of water remained in the Vandiyur tank, the possibility of providing water for irrigation to Periyar channels has to be ruled out.

Likewise, in Gundar division, out of 114 tanks, only in Ayyanpappakudi and Ayimadai, there was water which may cater to the needs till December end.

“By constructing check-dams, the water can be stored,” officials told the Collector.

The Collector asked about the plans to divert surplus water if any (in the event of rains), from Sathiar dam as the inflow may rise.

The PWD engineers also briefed about the ongoing works at Thuvariman along the Vaigai river bed at a cost of Rs. 20 crore.

Animal Husbandry

The meeting also discussed at length, the steps taken to feed cattle numbering 2.50 lakh in the district. Animal Husbandry department officials said that they have grown “maize” in about 2000 acres and it would take care of the needs of the cattle.

The Horticulture department officials said that they have taken adequate care to protect different crops grown on 7100 acres. The Collector has asked for a status report from them.

The Agriculture department officials said that they have already warned the farmers not to grow paddy this season as there was no rainfall.

Since, they have to provide water to them for close to 100 days, which was ruled out, the farmers were sensitised to take up alternatives such as millets and other crops, which require very little water.

The PWD engineers have been instructed to look for water sources from now on and draft a master plan for distribution across the city and district, in the event of no rain.