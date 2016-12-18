Swami Chidbhavananda’s contributions remembered

S.K.M. Mayilanandam, president, World Community Seva Sangam, speaking at the platinum jubilee celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The contributions of Swami Chidbhavananda was remembered at the second day of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam at Vivekananda College here on Saturday.

Speaking at the function, Swami Kamalathmananda Maharaj, president of Sri Ramakrishna Mutt, Madurai, said that the sole credit for familiarising the works of Sri Ramakrishna Mission and its principles in Tamil Nadu went to Swami Chidbhavananda, founder of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam, through anthar yogam programmes and writings.

K. Subrahmanyam, former principal of Vivekananda College, said that Swami Chidbhavananda lived as a great teacher by explaining difficult spiritual concepts such as path for salvation through his lucid writings of Ramayana and Mahabharata.

S.K.M. Mayilanandam, president, World Community Seva Sangam, in his address, urged for the need for everyone to carry their duty meticulously with affection and love and submit themselves to God.

The students of Vivekananda College demonstrated their yoga, silambam, karate and gymnastics skills at the function. Students of Narendra Middle School performed a dance programme while Vivekananda Higher Secondary School performed a drama.