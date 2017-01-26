Sub Collector, ASP honoured for commendable services

Collector S. Natarajan handing over the service commendation certificate to Sub Collector G. S. Sameeran at the Republic Day celebration in Ramanathapuram on Thursday. SP N. Manivannan is also seen. | Photo Credit: ; - L_Balachandar

Paramakudi Sub Collector G. S. Sameeran, Assistant Superintendent of Police S. Sarvesh Raj, Revenue Divisional Officer Rampradeepan, Deputy Director, Health Meenakshi and Joint Director of Agriculture R. Harivasan were among the 114 government employees and 68 police personnel honoured at the 68th Republic day celebrations here on Thursday.

Collector S. Natarajan distributed the certificates in recognition and appreciation of the meritorious services of the government employees from various departments and police personnel. The Sub Collector, an IAS officer and ASP, an IPS officer were honoured for their best services to the public.

Those who were honoured included Dr. P. Jagadeesan, civil surgeon, paediatrician Dr. P. K. Jawaharlal, chief civil surgeon, general medicine, Government headquarters hospital, U. Ambathkumar, agriculture officer, Mohan Raj, assistant director of agriculture RS Mangalam and D. R. Sukumar, LED operator, department of information and public relations.

P. Karuppiah, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Paramakudi and Inspectors of police P. Prabu, A. John Britto, A. Shahul Hameed, R. Buvaneswari and N. Arumugam were among the 29 police personnel and 8 ministerial staff honoured with commendation certificates. A constable and 30 head constables were presented Chief Minister’s medal.

The commendation certificates were also presented to Tahsildars P. Rajaguru, S. Sugumaran, J. Nithyanandam and P. Vijaya in the revenue department, M. R. Sundaresan, superintendent, S. Senthilkumar, V. Velmurugan, S. Parameswari, A. Santhosh and R. Poopandi in the education department.

Anganwadi workers Subbulakshmi, M. Veeralakshmi and S. Tamizhdevi were honoured for their commendable services. In Sivaganga, 32 government and 79 police personnel were honoured with commendation certificates and Chief Minister’s medal.