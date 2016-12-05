Shops down shutters in Ramnad, Sivaganga

more-in

Ramanathapuram/Sivaganga: Shops downed shutters and public panicked and rushed back home as television channels reported contradicting reports about the health of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Monday evening in the two districts.

Moments after some television channels reported that the Chief Minister, undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospitals, was no more, shops downed shutters even as people hurriedly rushed back home, using all modes of transport.

Suddenly, the entire town wore deserted look and an uneasy calm and silence prevailed. People left the market places in a hurry after making some panic purchases of milk and other essentials. A small section of people got stranded at the new bus stand after the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses withdrew the services.

Skeletal bus service resumed after the Apollo Hospitals released a bulletin stating that the Chief Minister was still on life support and dismissed as baseless reports of television channels.

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan, who was on rounds, said no untoward incident was reported in any part of the district. “There is less movement of people but everything is calm,” he told The Hindu. The district police have been put on alert in all divisions, he said.

In Sivaganga too, shops downed shutters in the evening and people rushed back home. Shop owners downed shutters on their own after television channel reports. “The situation is normal and everything is calm”, Superintendent of Police S.S. Deshmukh said. Route buses were plying but bus services to interior places were suspended after 8 pm, the SP said.

AIADMK cadre gathered at Karaikudi, Devakottai and other taluk headquarters and movement of people in other areas thinned late in the evening, he added.