Security beefed up in view of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Though the city and the district police did not make any special security arrangement in view of the news doing rounds since Sunday night about the health conditions of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, security was beefed-up across the district, especially in public places, in view of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary that falls on Tuesday (December 6).

Since the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary passes off every year with a good number of agitations by Muslim outfits demanding reconstruction of the razed mosque and ‘victory demonstrations’ by Hindu organisations, the police would make elaborate security arrangements. And, this trend continued this year too since Sunday night.

When the rumours about the health condition of Jayalalithaa added fuel to this tension, police had tough time in making security arrangements. Though they did not get any clear instruction from their higher-ups, the police here could not take the risk. Hence, adequate number of Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel with good number of vehicles was kept ready in the camps since Sunday night even as night patrolling was intensified.

Besides installing door-frame metal detectors at the entrance of Tirunelveli Railway Junction, baggage of the travellers are being thoroughly checked by police personnel with hand-held metal detectors.

Similar security arrangements could be seen in front of all important temples in the district, including Swami Nellaiyappar Temple in Tirunelveli, Sri Kasi Viswanathar Temple in Tenkasi and Sri Sankaranarayanar Temple in Sankarankovil.

Sniffer dogs were also pressed into service before the trains leave for their destinations. Armed police personnel have been deployed in these trains.