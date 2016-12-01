Science expo at city school draws huge crowd

more-in

Collector appreciates unique satellite models displayed by students

The sprawling campus of Mahatma School (Baba building) was filled with “young scientists” who had given shape to their little ideas and turned them into colourful models that attracted a large number of visitors from far and near on Wednesday. In association with the ISRO, Bengaluru, a two-day science expo ‘Masrosat’s propulsion 2016-17’ was inaugurated by Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao. In his address, Mr. Rao appealed to the students to set goals and choose role models which would help them to come up as iconic personalities. “Think of our late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam...He is still remembered and would remain evergreen in our minds for his good deeds,” he said and added that students should think big and achieve in their lives. “The nation relied on the youth. Thus, you (students) all have the responsibility to take forward the nation’s pride,” he summed up.

Amazed by the display, the Collector appreciated the efforts of the students who had displayed satellite models among others at the expo. Students from as many as 25 schools and a few colleges took part in the expo. The top display/models would be given prizes and judges had been called from Thiagarajar School of Engineering.

On the occasion, noted scientists T.V. Venkateswaran, Dr. N. Sivasubramanian, technocrat A.C.Kamaraj, who has been championing the project for linking national rivers interacted with the students and spoke on the importance of science. Chief Educational Officer J. Angelo Irudayasamy, School senior principal Premalatha Pannerselvam, principals and teachers participated.