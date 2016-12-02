Science camp begins

more-in

A five-day Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) internship camp for school children was inaugurated at Mepco Schlenk Engineering College here by P. Pandaram, Senior Scientist, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, on Friday.

In his address, Mr. Pandaram said that the objective of conducting the camp was to motivate students to understand science in a better way. He appealed to the students to develop greater interest for science and try to innovate concepts and technologies. While insisting that understanding basic sciences was important for life, he said that people should understand nature first and adapt themselves to live in tune with it.

N. Krishnamurthy, Coordinator of the camp and Head, Department of Chemistry, welcomed the gathering. In his presidential address, S. Arivazaghan, Principal, stressed the need for research and advised the students to learn theories with practical exposure. Two hundred students from 41 schools are taking part in the camp sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology.