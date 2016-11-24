Rs. 4.9 crore exchanged through 59 post offices in Ramnad

more-in

Department of Posts set up Special Exchange Counters in villages

Ramanathapuram: As a large section of rural populace was hit by cash crunch after demonetisation, the Department of Posts stepped in to ease the situation by setting up Special Exchange Counters (SEC) in villages, where there were no bank branches or post offices.

A week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of 500 and 1000 rupee notes, the postal department launched the money exchange facility, opening the first SEC at the Government district headquarters hospital here on November 15 to cater to the needs of patients, who visited the hospital.

The department exchanged up to Rs. 4000 till November 18 and later up to Rs. 2000 after the Centre reduced the limit.

After opening a counter at the Mohamed Sathak Engineering College for the benefit of hostel students, the Department ended the exercise at Nochioorani on Thursday, N. J. Udaya Singh, Superintendent of Post Offices said. The department exchanged Rs. 14.7 lakh through SECs and Rs. 4.9 crore through 59 post offices in the district, he said.

After the demonetisation on November 8, post offices in the district received deposits to the tune of Rs. 70 crore, he said adding there was also spurt in opening new savings accounts and as many as 7,200 new accounts were opened in post offices.

At the SEC at Nochioorani 50 new savings were opened and 60 people were distributed Rs. One lakh in exchange of old currencies, S. Vijaya Gomathi and Thulasi Dass, Assistant Superintendents of Post Offices said.