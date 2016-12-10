Rs. 4 lakh-worth liquor bottles stolen from shop

more-in

Miscreants broke open a TASMAC-run IMFL retail outlet at Paramakudi and lifted liquor and beer bottles worth Rs. 4.06 lakh.

Taking advantage of the closure of TASMAC shops for three days since Tuesday after the demise of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the miscreants broke open the shop located between Vilathur and Perumal Koil Main Road and decamped with the liquor bottles.

The incident came to light when the salesman opened the shop on Friday, police said. In all, the culprits had taken 3,575 brandy bottles of 180 ml, 162 brandy bottles of 375 ml, 162 brandy bottles of 750 ml and 52 beer bottles, all valued at Rs. 4,05,922, police said. No cash was kept in the shop, the police added.

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan said the theft should have taken place on Tuesday night itself and the suspects should have taken the bottles in a vehicle. He said a special team headed by Mr John Britto, Inspector of Police, Paramakudi taluk, had been formed to nab the culprits.

The police could not lift any fingerprints from the shop but obtained a vital clue, SP said adding, “the culprits will be arrested at the earliest.” They broke open the main shutters and the iron grill gate before gaining entry into the shop. After committing the theft, they pulled down and locked the shutter to avoid suspicion, the SP added.