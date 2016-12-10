Rice smugglers attacktwo police constables

more-in

Two motorcycle patrol constables attached to Kaliyakkavilai police station were attacked by a gang after they intercepted a speeding mini van smuggling rice meant for public distribution system to Kerala around 10 p.m. on Friday.

According to police sources, the constables —M. Ashok and Ranjith — intercepted the van near Thiruthuvapuram in Kuzhithurai on suspicion, but the driver did not stop the vehicle. The constables who chased the vehicle for about a kilometre and stopped it were attacked by the van occupants. When the constables retaliated, the smugglers sped away.

Immediately, the policemen alerted the Kaliyakkavilai police station following which a team waited for the van near Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. On seeing the police team, the van driver and others abandoned the vehicle at a distance and escaped under the cover of darkness.

The police found two tonnes of ration rice concealed under plastic cartons used for transporting fish. The police handed over the van and catch to the Food Cell wing.

The two injured policemen were taken to the Government Hospital for treatment. Further investigations were under way, the police said.