Remove encroachments in Kodaikanal, says HC

The Madras High Court Bench here has directed Kodaikanal Municipality Commissioner to remove all encroachments in the hill station within two months after following the due process of law such as issuing show cause notices to the supposed encroachers and giving them an opportunity of hearing.

A Division Bench of Justices A. Selvam and P. Kalaiyarasan also directed the Inspector of Kodaikanal police station to regulate road traffic in the town and ensure that the locals as well as tourists, who visit the hill station round the year, do not suffer from traffic snarls at almost all important places in the municipality.

The orders were passed while disposing of a public interest litigation petition filed by a local resident S. Marichamy seeking a direction to the Dindigul Collector as well as the Municipality Commissioner to remove all encroachments and demolish scores of unauthorised constructions put up on the hill station.

The petitioner had also sought for a direction to the Superintendent of Police and the Inspector to crack down on anti-social elements involved in all kinds of notorious activities in the town besides taking effective steps to ease the perennial traffic congestion in the municipality due to unregulated parking of vehicles.

Distress to residents

According to the petitioner, the problems pointed out by him were acute in and around Anna Salai, Post Office Road, K. C. S. Junction and the locality where the Pleasant Stay Hotel was located though they were prevalent across the hill station and were a source of great distress to the local residents as well as tourists.

Pointing out that the roadsides in all important localities in the town had been encroached upon and the entire municipality had turned into a haven for unauthorised constructions, the petitioner alleged the officials failed to initiate action despite making a specific representation as early as on November 13, 2015.