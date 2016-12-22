RTO staff go on mass casual leave

more-in

Over 50 per cent of the ministerial staff in Regional Transport Offices here went on mass casual leave on Wednesday as part of a State-wide agitation in protest against the delay in filling up vacancies and in support of other demands.

Leading a demonstration in the city, office-bearers of Tamil Nadu Transport Department Staff Association raised slogans and demanded immediate response from the government.

There were at least 90 posts of superintendent lying vacant for several months in the RTOs across Tamil Nadu. Likewise, 24 posts of the RTOs were vacant. Many eligible officials reached superannuation without getting their due promotion as the government was not passing relevant orders, said State vice-president of the association S. Vijaya Gurusamy.

The ministerial staff, who had gone on mass casual leave, said as service norms were not adhering to, the chain of climbing up the ladder remained cut. When some employees approached the court seeking justice, the government issued memos demanding explanation under some pretext or the other, thus silencing them, they alleged.

Grant of promotion and increment was irregular right from the level of office assistants, they alleged and wanted the government to be fair and transparent.

Today, many employees had to work for long hours due to shortage of staff and when such was the reality, the nonchalant attitude of the government only irked the employees, said K. Balasubramanian of All India Employees’ Federation.