RJD of Collegiate Education transferred

MADURAI: V. Indhumathy, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education of Madurai (RJDCE), has been transferred as the Principal of Government Arts College, Virudhachalam, on Wednesday with immediate effect, sources in the Department of Higher Education said.

K. Kudalingam, Principal of Alagappa Government Arts College, Karaikudi, has been appointed as the RJDCE, Madurai (in-charge), in her place.

It has to be noted that the transfer coincided with the visit of Rajendra Ratnoo, Director of Collegiate Education, to Madurai on Wednesday, mainly to attend the election of Senate nominee for the Vice-Chancellor Search Committee at Madurai Kamaraj University.

The tenure of Ms. Indhumathy as the RJD saw a few complaints against her office, including delays in sanctioning of salaries and regularisation of appointments made in certain colleges. However, senior officials from the Higher Education department maintained that the transfer was a routine affair.