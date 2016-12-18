Provide hassle-free experiencein police stations, says SP

People-friendly move: Superintendent of Police Vijayendra S. Bidari addressing police personnel, who will man help desks at police stations, in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Superintendent of Police Vijayendra S. Bidari, on Saturday, has urged the police personnel to provide a hassle-free experience for public approaching them at police stations.

Speaking at the valedictory function of a two-day training programme for police personnel who will be deployed in help desks to be set up in police stations in the district, he said that the public should not have fear or apprehension in approaching police stations. Stating that the reputation of police took a hit primarily because of the treatment public received at the stations, he said, “It is your duty to ensure that the public is treated with compassion. Only those who commit wrong should fear the police.”

Pointing out that nearly 70 per cent of the people approach stations for things such as verification for passports and jobs, Mr. Bidari said, “If the police personnel at the help desk can properly coordinate with senior police officials, these people need not face any issues,” he said.

He also insisted that FIRs for cognizable offences should be registered without delays and the police should avoid acting as mediators between petitioners and the accused.

N. Jeyakodi, a Woman Sub-Inspector of Police, who participated in the training, said that it was particularly stressed during the meeting to avoid the role of intermediaries in police stations. “People generally come with advocates or other people claiming influence with police.

That situation should be avoided and people should have the confidence to directly approach the police,” she said.

Mr. Bidari said that 86 personnel, who were trained in the first batch, will be deployed in civil clothes in police stations. Their work would be monitored periodically by officials in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.