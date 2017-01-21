Protest for jallikattu continues

Vendors with cartloads of banana on push carts reaching the protest venue to distribute bananas to protesters free of cost in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: G_KARTHIKEYAN;G_KARTHIKEYAN - G_KARTHIKEYAN

The protest demonstration in support of jallikattu by students entered the fourth day on Friday. As usual, students from various colleges and schools thronged the venue since morning. Around 11.30 a.m., arrival of supporters to the demonstration spot was on the raise. As traders had called for dawn-to-dusk bandh and closure of schools, people in urban and rural areas started thronging the venue in large numbers.

Members of various traders’ associations, Lorry Booking Agents’ Association, lorry owners’ association, auto drivers’ association, borewell operators’ association, workshop workers association, mechanics association and rural youth groups took out separate processions on Palani Road and Tiruchi Highway. People at Balakrishnapuram, Kullanampatti, Mettupatti and West Meenakshinaickanpatti took bulls in a procession. Around 15 bulls reached the spot.

Thousands of people, including traders and vendors along with bulls, took out a massive rally in the city in support of jallikattu. Fruit vendors brought two carts of bananas to the demo spot and offered them free to the protesters. Biscuits, water bottles, water sachets were offered to demonstrators by donors. The demonstrators shifted their focus to amendment in PCA instead of ban on PETA.

Demonstration in support of jallikatu was held in other parts of the district also.

A large number of villagers in Kovilur, along with bulls, walked seven kilometres to reach Punganbadi junction and staged a demonstration there in support of jallikattu.

Bull tamers at Nilakottai, wore gold medals and took out a procession along with bulls.

More than 1,000 persons took out a massive protest rally from Natham bus stand to Kovilpatti and picketed Natham Road suddenly. Members of traders’ association observed fast before Natham bus stand. PETA effigy was burnt in Kodaikanal. Mock funeral procession for PETA was also arranged there.

Theni

Demonstration in support of jallikattu has been intensified in the district as people from different walks of life joined the stir in the town. A section of people picketed the Theni Highway at Muthuthevanpatti demanding permission for jallikattu. Residents of Arasu Nagar staged protest demonstration at Palanichettipatti.