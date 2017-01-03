Proactive policing has brought down crimes in Nellai: SP

more-in

Proactive policing and constant monitoring of criminals and their activities brought down the number of murders and other unlawful activities in the district, Superintendent of Police V. Vikraman has said.

In a statement, Mr. Vikraman said the district witnessed 105 murders in 2014 and 98 in 2015. However, the number of heinous crimes had come down in 2016 as only 86 cases of murder and three cases of murder-for-gain were registered. Accused in 84 murder cases had been arrested.

By closely monitoring the progress of trial in the murder cases, conviction of the accused had been ensured in 24 cases.

With the objective of preventing crimes, 179 persons were detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act and two others under the National Security Act. The number of such detentions stood at 106 in 2014 and 139 in 2015.

Of the 653 cases of robbery, burglary and theft, involving properties worth Rs. 5.08 crore, reported till November 30 last, police investigation led to the recovery of Rs. 2.59 crore-worth properties. Vulnerable areas of the district had been identified and police personnel on bikes equipped with communication gadgets and arms had been deployed there for round-the-clock patrolling.

“The police received 1,325 pieces of information about criminals through ‘Hello Police’ (99527 40740) in 2016, and all the inputs were followed up. Since most of the women don’t want to identify themselves while passing on information to the police about the criminals, postcards addressed to the Superintendent of Police are being distributed in schools and colleges. We’re receiving a good number of postcards carrying complaints against antisocials,” Mr. Vikraman said.

The SP said Rs. 7.85 lakh had been received from the government and given as compensation to the victims of various heinous crimes like attempt-to-murder, rape, acid attack, etc.