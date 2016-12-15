Plea to reinstate temporary employees

more-in

Demanding the Life Insurance Corporation of India to reinstate terminated temporary employees and provide 50 per cent back wages to them, members of All India National Life Insurance Employees Federation, affiliated to INTUC, reiterated its demand to execute the Supreme Court directive pronounced in August 2016.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, south zone federation president Gopal, the resolution was passed at a meeting presided over by Rajesh Nimbalkar, the federation’s national general secretary.

Terminated employees from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Karnataka condemned the LIC of India for neglecting the court directive.

INTUC adviser Atul Pawar, south zone secretary NS. Gopalakrishnan and others addressed the meeting, the release added.