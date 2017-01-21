Overwhelming response to bandh call

School students coming out of the protest venue at VOC ground in Palayamkottai on Friday. | Photo Credit: A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN;A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Support for revoking the ban on jallikattu was overwhelming in the district as more than 95% of the shops remained closed on Friday and normal life was thrown out of gear with more than 80 per cent of the private vehicles off the road.

As the two major traders’ associations had called for a State-wide bandh in support of jallikattu and demanding ban on PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), more than 95% of the shops remained closed while a few small roadside shops including teashops transacted business as usual.

Since the ruling AIADMK-backed Anna Thozhir Sangam (ATS) did not back today’s bandh, the ATS members operated the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and State Express Transport Corporation buses while the private buses, autos and vans were off the road.

Barring a few private schools, almost all matriculation schools declared holiday today while conducting special classes for 10th, 11th and 12th standard students.

Owners and workers of jewellery showrooms in Tirunelveli Town formed a human chain in support of jallikattu. The public, who happened to see the protesters, also joined hands with them to make the agitation bigger.

Students of Veterinary College and Research Institute at Ramaiyanpatti near here staged dharna in front of their college for a while. Over 3 lakh beedi workers in the district also joined today’s agitation by abstaining from work.

Sitting under a huge roadside banyan tree near their village, residents of Karaiyiruppu raised slogans in support of jallikattu and organised rooster fight at the venue.

The main protest venue here, the VOC Ground, where the jallikattu enthusiasts started the agitation on Tuesday evening, was overflowing with huge crowd on Friday. More than 10,000 protesters, including more than 3,000 women, gathered at this venue as the agitation entered the fourth day today. Teachers from a few schools brought their students in several batches to the protest venue so that the children could interact with the protesters to clarify their doubts on jallikattu.

Another striking aspect was that good number of families, holding home-made posters and placards in support of jallikattu, had come to VOC Ground with their children and stayed there till dusk to see their children enthusiastically raising slogans for the sangam-era sport.

A group of advocates had brought ‘rekla cart’ with a horse to the venue and conducted a race along the adjacent road.

Students of a school from Thatchanallur conducted signature campaign at VOC Ground in support of the traditional sport. “We’ll send it to the Union Government’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as this ministry is ignorant of this sport,” the students said.

The news on the possible promulgation of an ordinance in favour of conducting jallikattu never excited the protesting youngsters, who made it clear that their agitation would be suspended temporarily only when the announcement on conducting the sport at Avaniyapuram, Paalamedu and Alanganallur was given.

“If any attempt is made to create legal impediment to the ordinance, our agitation will resume with more vigour. This time it will be decisive in all terms though we’ll have to suffer a few loses to ensure an everlasting victory in this battle for the generations to come,” the youths warned.