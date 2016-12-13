Overhead tank brought down to make space for park

An overhead tank at R.M. Colony being demolished by Corporation officials in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday to construct an entertainment park. PHOTO: G. Karthikeyan. (Picture with report) | Photo Credit: G_KARTHIKEYAN;G_KARTHIKEYAN - G_KARTHIKEYAN

An overhead tank, inaugurated by the former Chief Minister, M.G. Ramachandran, in 1985 at R.M. Colony was demolished here on Tuesday in order to create an entertainment park at a cost of Rs.1.25 crore.

A team of corporation workers made deep holes at the basement of the tank, cut the iron rods of the concrete structure to weaken it. Later, they used ropes to pull the structure down. Within six seconds, the gigantic structure was demolished by the corporation personnel. A large number of local people had gathered in the area to watch the demolition work.

Earlier, the tank was the prime water source to Tamil Nadu Housing Board houses at RM Colony. It had been in disuse since 1998 and the TNHB too had abandoned it. Later, the Corporation took over the tank and the area around it in 2002 and planned to demolish it for creating a Children’s Park as part of the city beautification plan. The area around the tank was under the control of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board in Madurai as it developed the housing board colony in 1980s after the creation of Dindigul district.

When contacted, ward Councillor G.K. Thirumaran said that it was a very weak structure and pipes were all completely rusted. The structure was demolished to convert the area into an entertainment park. A resolution was passed by the Corporation Council in this connection, he added.