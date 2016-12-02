One-stop shop for handicrafts lovers

Collector S. Natarajan taking a look at an artefact after inaugurating the Crafts Mela, organised by Poompuhar, in Rameswaram on Friday. Principal District Judge Meena Satheesh is seen. | Photo Credit: ; - handout_e_mail

more-in

Collector S. Natarajan inaugurated ‘Crafts Mela,’ an exhibition cum sale, organised by the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, popularly known as Poompuhar at Goswami Madam, near Seetha Theertham, here on Friday.

The Collector inaugurated the exhibition and sale of handicrafts while Meena Satheesh, Principal District Judge, Ramanathapuram lighted the traditional lamp. The exhibition would be open from December 2 to 8. As there was cash crunch, the organisers have displayed boards that all credit and debit cards were accepted at the expo.

Poompuhar has showcased the best and innovative handicrafts from various parts of the country, P. Manoharan, Manager, Poompuhar showroom, Madurai, said. More than 50 artisans, including national and state awardees were taking part in the exhibition to directly sell their products to the people. Artisans’ direct access to customers would help them to know the taste of the consumers and bring in changes in the product to suit the market demand, he said.

The craft items available for sale at the exhibition included brass icons, brass lamps, sandalwood, white wood, rose wood carvings, Thanjavur art plates, stone carvings, pooja items, Moradabad items, panchaloga jewellery, Jaipur textiles, Madurai sungadi saris, leather items, banana fibre articles, marble items and terracotta items.

Addressing the function, Mr. Natarajan said the purpose of the exhibition was to provide an opportunity to handicrafts lovers to source their requirements under one roof. This also gave opportunities to the artisans to expand their sales, he said. Pointing out that a 10 per cent discount was offered on each product, the Collector appealed to the public to patronise the artisans.