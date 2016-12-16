Now, loans to SC/ST and women entrepreneurs

more-in

From now on, all branches of nationalised banks will offer loan to a SC/ST entrepreneur and to a woman under Stand up India Scheme for setting up a green field enterprise under manufacturing, services or trading sector. The main objective of the schemes was to help setting up of enterprises by SC/ST and women entrepreneurs and to boost rural economy, said Collector T.G. Vinay.

Interacting with young entrepreneurs at Natham block near here on Friday, he said that there was no upper limit for extending loan on the number of entrepreneurs.

“If we received more proposals, the banks will not hesitate to entertain all entrepreneurs. They will get a loan between Rs.10 lakh to Rs.1 crore. About 75 per cent of the project cost will be term loan and working capital. Rate of interest will be the lowest application rate of the bank for the category,” he said.

Loan may be secured by collateral security or guarantee of credit guarantee fund scheme as decided by the banks. Repayment period will be seven years with a maximum moratorium period of 18 months. Working capital will be disbursed as over draft. In case of non-individual enterprise, at least 51 per cent of share holding and controlling stake should be held either by an SC/ST or women entrepreneur, he added.

District Industries Centre General Manager M. Ramalingam said this scheme was available in all the branches of the scheduled commercial banks in the district.

DIC Manager (loan) V.K. Venkateswaran said that those interested may contact the office by dialling 0451 2470893 and 2471609.