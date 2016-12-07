Normality returns after mourning

THE DAY AFTER: Business as usual at Gandhi Market in Palayamkottai on Wednesday; (Right) Mechanised fishing boats anchored in Thoothukudi fishing harbour. | Photo Credit: A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN;A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN

After mourning the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the district that did not witness any violent incident, usually anticipated after the demise of popular political leaders, returned to normality on Wednesday with all commercial establishments doing brisk business and buses back on roads.

Though educational institutions remained closed as announced by the State government, commercial establishments that downed shutters on Tuesday as a mark of respect to the departed leader were open for business on Wednesday. Almost all shops in Gandhi Market in Palayamkottai and the market in Tirunelvel Town were opened in the morning.

Major textile showrooms that are usually crowded with Christmas shoppers from southern districts and neighbouring Kerala also did usual business on Wednesday.

All town and mofussil buses were operated since morning though the number of passengers travelling was relatively less.

Police personnel deployed at important junctions and public places such as bus stands and railway stations on Tuesday continued their vigil on Wednesday. “We’ve been told to continue night patrol until further orders,” said an Inspector of Police.

Thoothukudi

Normality returned to Thoothukudi district also with the opening of business establishments and operation of bus services, though there were lesser number of passengers.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operated its entire fleet of 320 buses, including 66 town bus services. Even on Monday night, some buses were operated from old bus stand with police escort.

In the absence of bus services on Tuesday, the Thoothukudi–Chennai Guruvayur Express link train and express trains bound for Mysore and Chennai via Madurai were crowded.

But fishing operations by mechanised boats remained suspended for the second consecutive day as the fishermen decided to observe three-day mourning for the former Chief Minister. About 230 boats remained anchored in Thoothukudi fishing harbour on Wednesday. But country boat fishing resumed, sources said.

Portraits of the late Chief Minister were kept at the entrance of Collectorate, Corporation office and other government offices and employees offered floral tributes to the departed leader.