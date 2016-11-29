New traffic signal averts accidents

more-in

All of a sudden, a new traffic signal has come up on the Alagarkoil Road-Race Course Road (via Rifle Club)/Bharathi Ula Road junction near Lotus Tank.

The signal is helpful in regulating traffic as many minor accidents used to be reported at regular intervals at the junction, in the absence of regulation.

“Yes, it now looks safer. Earlier, there were many minor accidents at this junction without regulation,” said G. Karthik, who crosses the junction on his two-wheeler everyday.

However, the new arrangement has led to piling up of vehicles on the roads as it is not manned by traffic police personnel, but automated signal lamps.

“We do not have adequate traffic police personnel to be posted in each of the traffic signals,” reasoned a police officer.

Since the volume of vehicles on the Race Course Road and Bharathi Ula Road cutting the Alagarkoil Road is very less, and the timing of each turn of signal has been automated, the green signal is shown on a particular road where no vehicle passes through for some moments. Thereby, it looks like the vehicular movement has come to a standstill for a few seconds.

Besides, lack of free left is one major problem at this signal as the road and the junction are not wide enough.

No sign board

However, lack of sign board or signal lamp displaying “no free left turn” often leads to road users continuously honking, seeking way for a left turn.

This also irritates other motorists.

Similarly, the slightly skewed alignment for vehicles crossing the road from Bharathi Ula Road towards Race Course Road is a major impediment.

“It takes some effort to cross from Bharathi Ula Road to go around the traffic beat located on the other side,” Mr. Karthik said.

Efforts should be taken to realign this stretch for easier movement, he said.

As a result of the new traffic signal, most of the vehicles proceeding to K. Pudur side from Melur Road, via District Court Complex, avoid the signal at Fortune Pandiyan Hotel junction and have started taking the Race Course Road, through the Rifle Club.

K. Nagendran, an auto driver, suggested that the junction be widened as done on Bharathi Ula Road-New Natham Road junction for better movement.