New course for CEOs of farmers’ producer organisations

more-in

A three-month certificate programme on ‘Farmers’ Producer Organisation Management’ for Chief Executive Officers was inaugurated at Tata-Dhan Academy at T. Malaipatti near here by K. Arthanareeswaran, Deputy General Manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, on Monday.

The course is to be offered in partnership with NABARD and Bankers’ Institute of Rural Development, Lucknow. Under a memorandum of understanding, Tata-Dhan Academy will train CEOs of FPOs promoted by NABARD in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The objectives of the programme are to build conceptual clarity about institutional aspects and mandatory functions of FPOs; train CEOs in participatory planning, data analysis, accounting and auditing and develop the right attitude to make FPOs a successful and profitable social business enterprise.

A. Gurunathan, Director of Tata-Dhan Academy, said the programme would impart relevant knowledge, skills and attitude required for a CEO. K.S. Mahesh, District Development Manager, NABARD, underscored the need for CEOs to update their skills to make FPOs profitable.

M.R. Gopal of Bankers’ Institute of Rural Development said the Lucknow organisation was collaborating with seven anchor agencies, including Tata Dhan Academy, to impart this course all over India.

Palaniraj, treasurer of Vayalagam Mutual Movement, highlighted the challenges faced by the farmers of Madurai district in application of tank silt to turn farming organic and increase production.

He requested NABARD to accord importance to selective lining of irrigation channels from tank sluices so as to control wastage of precious irrigation water.