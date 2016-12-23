Need for inter-generational bonding stressed

K. Kudalingam, Joint Director of Collegiate Education, speaking at the inaugural of first sensitisation programme in Madurai Institute of Social Sciences on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R_ASHOK

The plight of elderly people amidst the fast-changing lifestyle and the necessity for bonding between younger generation and elders were highlighted at the senisitization programme for inter-generational bonding launched by Madurai Institute of Social Sciences (MISS) here on Thursday.

Expressing concern over the disintegrating family structure, K. Kudalingam, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education (Madurai), who delivered the inaugural address, said that the nuclear families were losing out on the guidance and experience of elders.

“Having elders at home is equivalent to having a wealth of experience, which will help in the betterment of the family and in turn in the betterment of the community and the nation,” he said.

D.V.P. Raja, founder and chairman of MISS, said that though there had been material progress in the society, the heritage and cultural values had declined resulting in the neglect of elders.. He expressed hope that the sensitization programme would be a step towards the revival of declining cultural values.

G.C. Abraham, vice-principal of The American College, in his address, said that technological interventions and increasing consumerist culture across the world, particularly since 2000, has widened the generational gap, leading to isolation of older generation.

D. Janet Vasanthakumari, principal of MISS, said that as part of the initiative, which is done in association with National Institute of Social Defence, senisitisation programmes will be organized over the coming weeks in 60 schools and colleges in Madurai and surrounding regions.

“Apart from the need for taking care of the elderly, the students will also be sensitized to the various laws that deal with the issue,” she added.

D.V.Dharma Singh, secretary, College Governing Board of MISS, M. Rajendran, headmaster, Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School and Uma Maheshwari, headmaster, Government Higher Secondary School in Melur also spoke at the function.