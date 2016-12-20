Narrow escape for bus passengers

more-in

Srivilliputtur: Passengers of an omni bus proceeding towards Rajapalayam had a providential escape before the bus was completely gutted on Madurai-Rajapalayam highway at Nathampatti near here on Tuesday.

The police said that none of the 14 passengers and the crew were injured in the accident. One of the passengers sitting in the last row of seats had noticed smoke gushing out from behind and alerted the driver, T. Govindakumar when the bus from Chennai was nearing the Nathampatti police check-post at around 6 a.m. When the driver opened the door of the luggage carrier in the behind, the bus suddenly caught fire. Electrical short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire accident. By then passengers including three women had gone to a safe distance.

After the police were alerted, Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Watrap and Srivilliputtur extinguished the flames. However, the entire bus was destroyed.