Murder accused held on arrival at Chennai airport

After cracking a murder case, three years after the murder took place in January 2013, the Kilakarai police have arrested the second accused in the case, who had been reportedly hiding in Dubai, after he landed in Anna International Airport in Chennai on Wednesday.

The police were clueless when they found V Arumugam, a 55-year-old woman, working as a noon meal organiser, dead with her head crushed at the coconut grove at Mullai Nagar near Kilakarai on January 11, 2013.

For more than three years, the police could not make any headway in the case as the murderers destroyed the evidence before escaping.

The police could also not ascertain the motive behind the gruesome murder. Taking advantage of the situation, S. Vadivel Murugan (25) and his brother S. Ramar (22) who had murdered the woman, their aunt, due to personal enmity, went to Dubai.

After reviewing cases at a meeting, Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan formed a special team led by the Kilakarai Deputy Superintendent of Police to probe the case.

The team obtained its first clue in April this year when it found the mobile phone stolen from the victim in use in Tirupur.

Investigations revealed that Vadivel Murugan, who returned from Dubai in March this year and had taken a job in a knitwear company in Tirupur, had sold the mobile phone to a local woman.

He spilled the beans after interrogation and the special team, after learning that Ramar was still in Dubai, issued the Look out Circular (LOC).

Unaware of the developments, Ramar landed at the Chennai Airport on Wednesday morning and the immigration officials detained him.

On being alerted, a police team, led by Ganesamurthy, Sub- Inspector of Police, arrested him, police said.

Mr. Manivannan congratulated the DSP and other members of the special team for cracking the murder case and arresting the two accused.